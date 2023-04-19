Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 213,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSBC. Stephens began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,533 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

