Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 530 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.81. 122,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,288. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

