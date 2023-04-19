Oldfather Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.52. 632,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,788. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day moving average of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

