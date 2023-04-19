Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,945,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,406,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

