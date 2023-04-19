Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.80. 1,575,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,291. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

