Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 313,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.