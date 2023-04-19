Olistico Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 306,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,569. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

