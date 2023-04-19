Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $296,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,480. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

