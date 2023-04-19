Olistico Wealth LLC Invests $443,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

HAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 3,038,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,246,405. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.