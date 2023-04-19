Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. 5,749,317 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

