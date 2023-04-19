Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. ONEOK comprises 2.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

