Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.3% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,262. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $309.20. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.