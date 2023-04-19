Olistico Wealth LLC Takes $402,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $338.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.