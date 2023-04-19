Olistico Wealth LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,461,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

