Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $11.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.22. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.