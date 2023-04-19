Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Macquarie from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 425,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,950. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

