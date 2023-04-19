Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.