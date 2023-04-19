Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

