Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st (NASDAQ:OIG)

Shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Friday, April 21st. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 21st.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Price Performance

OIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orbital Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

