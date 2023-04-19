P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.22) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.17). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.22), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
P2P Global Investments Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826. The stock has a market cap of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
P2P Global Investments Company Profile
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
