PacWest Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 11,625 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 11,036,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,149,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

