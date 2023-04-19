Palladiem LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

TTEK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

