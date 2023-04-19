PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $3.44 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00011931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $637.79 million and $54.18 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 381,677,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,164,116 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

