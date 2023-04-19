Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.