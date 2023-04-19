Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $383.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $376.00 to $383.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PH opened at $324.70 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.64.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

