Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 809.8 days.

Parkland Stock Down 2.0 %

PKIUF traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746. Parkland has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

