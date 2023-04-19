PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $2,009.61

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $544.97 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $2,009.61 or 0.06863805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

