PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 62,054 shares.The stock last traded at $43.29 and had previously closed at $44.92.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
PC Connection Trading Down 4.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,954,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,064 shares of company stock valued at $498,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
