PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.77. The company had a trading volume of 554,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

