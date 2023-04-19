Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 22,174,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,618,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.