Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 22,174,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,618,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

