PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Down 0.5%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.60). Approximately 385,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,455,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.60).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of £416.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.11 and a beta of 2.05.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

