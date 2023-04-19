PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 509,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCN opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

