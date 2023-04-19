Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 4,653,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance
Shares of PANHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Healthcare and Technology (PANHF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.