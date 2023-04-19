Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 4,653,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PANHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

