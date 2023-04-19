PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 4% Higher

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. 38,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 246,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

