Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0396 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $711,325.88 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

