Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

DHR traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.38. The stock had a trading volume of 985,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,308. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.53.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.