Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,646. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

