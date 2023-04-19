Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,443 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. 1,040,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

