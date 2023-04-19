Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.08. 19,649,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,400,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

