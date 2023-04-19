Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

