Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 541 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after buying an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

