Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,179 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,529 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 74,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

