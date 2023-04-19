Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. 2,851,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,482. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

