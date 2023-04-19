ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,058,000 after purchasing an additional 311,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ProPetro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

ProPetro stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 291,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 2.34. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading

