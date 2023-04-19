ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

