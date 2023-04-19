PROS (NYSE:PRO) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PRO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,218. PROS has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PROS by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in PROS by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,360,000 after buying an additional 243,949 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.