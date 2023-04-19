ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,258 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.