ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

