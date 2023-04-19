ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.77

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $30.25. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 1,550,507 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $17,248,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

