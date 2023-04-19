ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $3.52. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 69,139,090 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

